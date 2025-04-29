Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, a singularly ambitious horror film set in 1930s Mississippi, is currently setting theaters ablaze (in an array of formats and aspect ratios to boot). The film stars Coogler mainstay Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as a pair of badass twins returning to their rural hometown of Clarksdale to build a blues joint—with performers whose talents are powerful enough to summon some unwanted spirits.

To talk about this fascinating film—which weaves together genres and tones to startling, if at times overwhelming, effect—Film Comment Editors Clinton Krute and Devika Girish invited Podcast veteran Robert Daniels (Rogerebert.com) and FC’s very own Michael Blair into their humble juke-joint. After sinking their fangs into Sinners, the group touches on a few other new theatrical releases they’re excited about, including Steven Soderbergh’s stylish spy thriller Black Bag (42:26) and Andrew Ahn’s The Wedding Banquet (52:22), a refreshing update on Ang Lee’s 1993 classic.

Show Notes:

Robert Daniels and Odie Henderson on Sinners (Rogerebert.com)

Ryan Coogler interview on Democracy Now!

Nicholas Russell on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Film Comment, 2022)

Devika Girish on Black Panther (Film Comment, 2018)

Steven Soderbergh on KIMI (The Film Comment Podcast, 2022)

Genevieve Yue on the films of Ang Lee (Film Comment, 2025)