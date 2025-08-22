The Locarno Film Festival takes place every August in the Swiss town of Locarno, at the base of the Alps, with a robust mix of new discoveries, repertory selections, and premieres of films by major auteurs. Film Comment was on the ground this year, combing through the lineup for highlights, and this episode—featuring critics and programmers Inney Prakash and Cici Peng in conversation with FC Editor Devika Girish—covers some of the notable titles: Radu Jude’s Dracula (3:09), Alexandre Koberidze’s Dry Leaf (16:10), Kamal Aljafari’s With Hasan in Gaza (23:45), Sophy Romvari’s Blue Heron (30:38), and more.