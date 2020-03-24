Every year, the New Directors/New Films festival introduces audiences to fresh and adventurous cinema from around the world. It’s presented by Film at Lincoln Center and the Museum of Modern Art, and for many New York moviegoers, it’s a lovely prelude to the spring. This year, the 49th edition has been postponed, and so we thought it would be nice to sit down with MoMA’s chief curator of film, Rajendra Roy, for another installment of The Film Comment Podcast: At Home. We talked to Raj about how an institution like MoMA plans to adapt its film programming to the current moment and also about a couple of his comfort food movies—including David Lynch’s Dune and Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s All About Eve. We also talked about Curb Your Enthusiasm, Magic Mike XXL, Paul Verhoeven’s Showgirls, along with a few would-have-been ND/NF standouts like The Cloud in Her Room. Also joining FC Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold were Clinton Krute, FC digital editor, and FC Devika Girish, assistant editor.

If you’re a longtime Film Comment subscriber, listener, or reader, or are just tuning in now, please consider becoming a member or making a donation to our publisher, Film at Lincoln Center, during these unprecedented times. Also, don’t miss details on the new streaming availability of Bacurau, online now via Film at Lincoln Center.