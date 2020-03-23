For the past week we’ve been doing a special daily edition of the podcast where we talk about what we’ve been watching at home. It’s a new week now and the world still seems to get a bit scarier every day, so we’re going to keep doing this to distract anyone who needs distraction. For this episode, Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold was joined by Assistant Editor Devika Girish, Digital Editor Clinton Krute, and a very special guest: Los Angeles-based filmmaker and novelist Sandi Tan, director of Shirkers. We were pleased to welcome Sandi for a Film Comment Talk when Shirkers came out, and this time around, we had a terrific time discussing a number of great movies. We started with one agreed upon title, Leos Carax’s Mauvais Sang, starring Denis Lavant and Juliette Binoche, and ranged on from David Fincher’s Zodiac to Hal Ashby’s Shampoo to Fellini’s Roma. We also found some time chat about Sandi’s favorite Leos Carax film Lovers on the Bridge, and another classic of isolation and obsession, François Truffaut’s The Green Room.

