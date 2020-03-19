Today we continue our special homebound version of the podcast, as we all do our best to stay connected and stay sane. As before, we’re talking about what we’ve been watching and how being stuck at home is leading us to try some new movies as well as return to comfort food. We hope you enjoy our latest selection, and we’d love if you watched along with us—you’ll find links below to titles under discussion. For our latest episode, Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold is joined by Soraya Nadia McDonald, culture critic for The Undefeated and contributing editor to Film Comment, and by Devika Girish, our assistant editor. Listen to previous episodes of The Film Comment Podcast: At Home here.

On this episode, we discuss Kathleen Collins’s Losing Ground (and her Whatever Happened to Interracial Love?), Matt Wolf’s Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project, Thomas Heise’s Heimat Is a Space in Time, and (why not?) Legally Blonde.

Also, a special treat: If you listened to the last episode, you’ll recall our own Michael Koresky promising some new music for the podcast. He came through with a dramatic performance of Michel Legrand’s “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?”, which you can hear on today’s intro.