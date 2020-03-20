Welcome to another edition of The Film Comment Podcast: At Home. For this episode, we check in with Sheila O’Malley, one of our regular columnists, who writes the Present Tense column. FC Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold joined digital editor Clinton Krute to talk with Sheila about a classic Hollywood star she’s been returning to: Jean Arthur, well known from several Frank Capra movies as well as Howard Hawks’s Only Angels Have Wings. Sheila also chose another film which we don’t want to spoil because it testifies to the great variety of movies we’re all watching right now. Other films discussed include John Ford’s The Whole Town’s Talking, George Stevens’s The Talk of the Town and The More the Merrier, and Netflix’s The Stranger.

We also want to give listeners a head’s up on the subject of our next podcast, posting Friday, March 20, when we’ll be welcoming a very special guest to discuss Leos Carax’s Mauvais Sang, starring Juliette Binoche and Denis Lavant. Read Dan Sullivan’s essay on the film here.

