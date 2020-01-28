Welcome back to our podcasts from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. We’re bringing our dedicated fans the content they crave: daily updates from Park City, covering all the great films and festive (film-related) goings-on. For today’s podcast, Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold sat down with filmmaker and critic Sierra Pettengill and Devika Girish, assistant editor at FC, for a discussion of Kitty Green’s The Assistant, Garrett Bradley’s Time, Matt Wolf’s Spaceship Earth, Miranda July’s Kajillionaire, and more.