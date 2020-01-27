Welcome back to our podcasts from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. We’ll be bringing you daily updates from Park City, covering all the great films and festive (film-related) goings-on. For today’s podcast, Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold sat down with Abby Sun, programmer and FC contributor, and Devika Girish, assistant editor at FC, for a discussion of Josephine Decker’s Shirley, Garret Bradley’s Time, ’s Yalda, Sky Hopinka’s małni—towards the ocean, towards the shore, and more.