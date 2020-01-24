We’re back, reporting from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival! Where others may have balked, we brave the dangerously crowded, ice-packed streets of Park City, Utah to bring you critical conversations about all the highlights from the festival. Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold is joined for this episode by Assistant Editor Devika Girish and podcast regular Eric Hynes, Curator of Film at the Museum of the Moving Image, to discuss the films Crip Camp, Bad Hair, Miss Americana, and This Is Not a Burial, It Is a Resurrection, and more.