U.S. Dramatic Competition

Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version

Cast: Radha Blank, Peter Y. Kim, Oswin Benjamin

Esteban Arango, Blast Beat

Cast: Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Daniel Dae Kim

Angel Manuel Soto, Charm City Kings

Cast: Teyonah Parris, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, William Catlett

Adam Rehmeier, Dinner in America

Cast: Kyle Gallner, Emily Skeggs, Lea Thompson

Braden King, The Evening Hour

Cast: Philip Ettinger, Stacy Martin, Cosmo Jarvis, Lili Taylor

Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor

Cast: Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, Jayme Lawson

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Cast: Steven Yuen, Han Yeri, Yuh Jung Youn

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Cast: Nicole Beharie, Alexis Chikaeze, Lori Hayes

Eliza Hittmann, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Cast: Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin, Sharon Van Etten

Edson Oda, Nine Days

Cast: Zazie Beets, Bill Skarsgård, Tony Hale

Max Barbakow, Palm Springs

Cast:

Alex Huston Fischer & Eleanor Wilson, Save Yourselves!

Cast: Amy Sedaris, Sunita Mani, John Reynolds

Josephine Decker, Shirley

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Logan Lerman, Michael Stuhlbarg

Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Eva Longoria

Tara Miele, Wander Darkly

Cast: Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Cast: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun

U.S. Documentary Competition

Ramona S. Diaz, A Thousand Cuts

Bao Nguyen, Be Water

Bill Ross & Turner Ross, Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Jesse Moss & Amanda McBaine, Boys State

Shalini Bias, Coded Bias

Mark Manning, The Cost of Silence

Nicole Newnham & Jim LeBrecht, Crip Camp

Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson Is Dead

Arthur Jones, Feels Good Man

Elyse Steinberg & Josh Kriegman & Eli Despres, The Fight

Cristina Costantini & Kareem Tabsh, Mucho Mucho Amor

Matt Wolf, Spaceship Earth

Garrett Bradley, Time

Kim A. Snyder, Us Kids

David France, Welcome To Chechnya

Matt Yoka, Whirlybird

World Cinema Dramatic Competition

Amanda Kernell, Charter

Cast: Eva Melander, Sverrir Gudnason

Maïmouna Doucouré, Cuties

Cast: Maïmouna Gueye, Fathia Youssouf Abdillahi

Visar Morina, Exil

Cast: Misel Maticevic, Sandra Hüller

Verónica Chen, High Tide

Cast: Gloria Carrá, Jorge Sesán

Fernanda Valadez, Identifying Features

Cast: Mercedes Hernández, David Illescas

Zoé Wittock, Jumbo

Cast: Noémie Merlant, Emmenuelle Bercot, Bastien Bouillon

Zeina Durra, Luxor

Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Michael Landes, Karim Saleh

Brandon Cronenberg, Possessor

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Andrea Riseborough, Tuppence Middleton

Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson, Summer White

Cast: Sophie Alexander-Katz, Fabián Corres

Aneil Karia, Surge

Cast: Ben Wishaw, Ryan McKen, Jasmine Jobson

Lemohang Jeremiah, This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection

Cast: Jerry Mofokeng, Tseko Monaheng

Massoud Bakhshi, Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness

Cast: Sadaf Asgari, Zakieh Behbahani, Arman Darvish

World Cinema Documentary Competition

Radu Ciorniciuc, Acasa, My Home

Iryna Tsilyk, The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

Hubert Sauper, Epicentro

Diana Neille & Richard Poplak, Influence

Emma Sullivan, Into The Deep

Maite Alberdi, The Mole Agent

Anabel Rodríguez Ríos, Once Upon A Time In Venezuela

Benjamin Ree, The Painter And The Thief

Jerry Rothwell, The Reason I Jump

Susanne Regina Meures, Saudi Runaway

Sam Soko, Softie

Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw, The Truffle Hunters

NEXT

Danny Madden, Beast Beast

Lawrence Michael Levine, Black Bear

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon

Heidi Ewing, I Carry You With Me

Cast: Armando Espitia, Christian Vazquez, Michelle Rodriguez

Robert Machoian, The Killing Of Two Lovers

Patricia Vidal Delgado, La Leyenda Negra

Cedric Cheung-Lau, The Mountains Are A Dream That Call To Me

Daniels & Hannah Fidell & Alexa Lim Haas & Lucas Leyva & Olivia Lloyd & Jillian Mayer & The Meza Brothers & Terence Nance & Brett Potter & Dylan Redford & Xander Robin & Julian Yuri Rodriguez & Celia Rowlson-Hall & Phil Lord, Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia

Lance Oppenheim, Some Kind Of Heaven

Eugene Kotlyarenko, Spree

Carlos López Estrada, Summertime

Premieres (Fiction)

Nat Faxon, Downhill

Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell

Euros Lyn, Dream Horse

Cast: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis

Viggo Mortensen, Falling

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Hannah Gross, Laura Linney

Florian Zeller, The Father

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss

Rodrigo Garcia, Four Good Days

Cast: Mila Kunis, Glenn Close

Julie Taymor, The Glorias

Cast: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe

Phyllidia Lloyd, Herself

Cast: Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill, Clare Dunne

Jeff Baena, Horse Girl

Cast: Alison Brie, John Ortiz, Robin Tunney

Dominic Cooke, Ironbark

Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Benedict Cumberbatch

Miranda July, Kajillionaire

Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger

Andrew Cohn, The Last Shift

Cast: Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie, Ed O’Neill

Dee Rees, The Last Thing He Wanted

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe

Liz Garbus, Lost Girls

Cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Amy Ryan, Kevin Corrigan

Sean Durkin, The Nest

Cast: Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Anne Reid

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox

Greg Barker, Sergio

Cast: Tony Blair, Paul Bremer

Michael Almereyda, Tesla

Cast: Hannah Gross, Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson

Alan Ball, Uncle Frank

Cast: Sophia Lillis, Paul Bettany, Judy Greer

Benh Zeitlin, Wendy

Cast: Tommie Lynn Milazzo, Shay Walker, Stephanie Lynn Wilson

Sara Colangelo, Worth

Cast: Stanley Tucci, Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan

Premieres (Documentary)

Catherine Gund, Aggie

Ryan White, Assassins

Sam Feder, Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen

Bryan Fogel, The Dissident

James D. Stern & Fernando Villena, Giving Voice

Alison Ellwood, The Go-Go’s

Ron Cicero & Kimo Easterwood, Happy Happy Joy Joy – The Ren & Stimpy Story

Laurent Bouzereau, Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind

Jeff Orlowski, The Social Dilemma

Lana Wilson, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

Dereck Joubert & Beverly Joubert & Ivo Filatsch, Okavango: River of Dreams (Director’s Cut)

Ron Howard, Rebuilding Paradise

Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering, Untitled Kirby Dick/Amy Ziering Film

Ai Weiwei, Vivos

Midnight

Romola Garai, Amulet

Justin Simien, Bad Hair

Remi Weekes, His House

Joko Anwar, Impetigore

David Bruckner, The Night House

Bill Benz, The Nowhere Inn

Natalie Erika James, Relic

Shana Feste, Run Sweetheart Run

Josh Ruben, Scare Me

Spotlight

Levan Akin, And Then We Danced

Kitty Green, The Assistant

Michael Angelo Covino, The Climb

Alexander Nanau, Collective

Pablo Larraín, Ema

Jayro Bustamanta, La Llorona

Haifaa Al Mansour, The Perfect Candidate

Kids

Frederike Migom, Binti

Brenda Chapman, Come Away

Tom McCarthey, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

From the Collection

Zana Briski & Ross Kauffman, Born into Brothels

Lisa Cholodenko, High Art