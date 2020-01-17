The 2020 Sundance Film Festival opens tomorrow! To preview the festival, we’ve put together a “cheat sheet” to the key feature films screening in Park City—a survey of titles (and some trailers) to provide a look at what’s on offer at this year’s edition.

Don’t miss our special Sundance episodes of the Film Comment Podcast starting with a preview episode available tomorrow morning, and check back over the next week and a half for informed discussions of festival highlights and ahead-of-the-curve coverage from Utah from our correspondents.

U.S. Dramatic Competition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version

Cast: Radha Blank, Peter Y. Kim, Oswin Benjamin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Esteban Arango, Blast Beat

Cast: Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Daniel Dae Kim

 

Angel Manuel Soto, Charm City Kings

Cast: Teyonah Parris, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, William Catlett

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adam Rehmeier, Dinner in America

Cast: Kyle Gallner, Emily Skeggs, Lea Thompson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Braden King, The Evening Hour

Cast: Philip Ettinger, Stacy Martin, Cosmo Jarvis, Lili Taylor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor

Cast: Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, Jayme Lawson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Cast: Steven Yuen, Han Yeri, Yuh Jung Youn

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Cast: Nicole Beharie, Alexis Chikaeze, Lori Hayes

 

Eliza Hittmann, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Cast: Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin, Sharon Van Etten

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Edson Oda, Nine Days

Cast: Zazie Beets, Bill Skarsgård, Tony Hale

 

Max Barbakow, Palm Springs

Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alex Huston Fischer & Eleanor Wilson, Save Yourselves!

Cast: Amy Sedaris, Sunita Mani, John Reynolds

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Josephine Decker, Shirley

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Logan Lerman, Michael Stuhlbarg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Eva Longoria

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tara Miele, Wander Darkly

Cast: Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Cast: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun

 

U.S. Documentary Competition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ramona S. Diaz, A Thousand Cuts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bao Nguyen, Be Water

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bill Ross & Turner Ross, Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jesse Moss & Amanda McBaine, Boys State

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shalini Bias, Coded Bias

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mark Manning, The Cost of Silence

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nicole Newnham & Jim LeBrecht, Crip Camp

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson Is Dead

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arthur Jones, Feels Good Man

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elyse Steinberg & Josh Kriegman & Eli Despres, The Fight

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cristina Costantini & Kareem Tabsh, Mucho Mucho Amor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matt Wolf, Spaceship Earth

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Garrett Bradley, Time

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kim A. Snyder, Us Kids

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David France, Welcome To Chechnya

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matt Yoka, Whirlybird

 

World Cinema Dramatic Competition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amanda Kernell, Charter

Cast: Eva Melander, Sverrir Gudnason

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maïmouna Doucouré, Cuties

Cast: Maïmouna Gueye, Fathia Youssouf Abdillahi

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visar Morina, Exil

Cast: Misel Maticevic, Sandra Hüller

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verónica Chen, High Tide

Cast: Gloria Carrá,  Jorge Sesán

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fernanda Valadez, Identifying Features 

Cast: Mercedes Hernández, David Illescas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zoé Wittock, Jumbo

Cast: Noémie Merlant, Emmenuelle Bercot, Bastien Bouillon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zeina Durra, Luxor

Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Michael Landes, Karim Saleh

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brandon Cronenberg, Possessor

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Andrea Riseborough, Tuppence Middleton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson, Summer White

Cast: Sophie Alexander-Katz, Fabián Corres

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aneil Karia, Surge

Cast: Ben Wishaw, Ryan McKen, Jasmine Jobson

 

Lemohang Jeremiah, This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection

Cast: Jerry Mofokeng, Tseko Monaheng

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Massoud Bakhshi, Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness

Cast: Sadaf Asgari, Zakieh Behbahani, Arman Darvish

 

World Cinema Documentary Competition

ACASĂ, MY HOME – un film de Radu Ciorniciuc

Acasă :: the film spune povestea unei familii care a trăit timp de 20 de ani în sălbăticia din Delta Văcărești, până când locul a căpătat statutul de zonă protejată – Parcul Natural Văcărești – primul parc natural urban din România. Timp de patru ani, regizorul Radu Ciorniciuc a urmărit marea aventură prin care a trecut familia Enache: de la o viață în completă armonie cu natura, la traiul plin de provocări din marea junglă urbană a capitalei.➡ http://proiectulacasa.ro/filmul/Selectat în competiția oficială World Cinema Documentary la Sundance Film Festival #Sundance2020#AcasaMyHome tells the story of a family that lived for 20 years in the wilderness of Văcărești Delta, until the place gained the status of a protected area – Văcărești Natural Park – the first urban natural park in Romania. For four years, the director Radu Ciorniciuc followed the great adventure through which the Enache family went: from a life in complete harmony with nature, to the challenging life in the great urban jungle of Romania's capital. ➡ http://proiectulacasa.ro/ the movie/To be presented in the official World Cinema Documentary competition at the Sundance Film Festival # Sundance2020

Posted by Acasă :: the film on Monday, December 9, 2019

Radu Ciorniciuc, Acasa, My Home

 

Iryna Tsilyk, The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

 

Hubert Sauper, Epicentro

 

Diana Neille & Richard Poplak, Influence

 

Emma Sullivan, Into The Deep

 

Maite Alberdi, The Mole Agent

 

Anabel Rodríguez Ríos, Once Upon A Time In Venezuela

 

Benjamin Ree, The Painter And The Thief

 

Jerry Rothwell, The Reason I Jump

 

Susanne Regina Meures, Saudi Runaway

 

Sam Soko, Softie

 

Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw, The Truffle Hunters

 

NEXT

 

Danny Madden, Beast Beast

 

Lawrence Michael Levine, Black Bear

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon

 

Heidi Ewing, I Carry You With Me

Cast: Armando Espitia, Christian Vazquez, Michelle Rodriguez

 

Robert Machoian, The Killing Of Two Lovers

 

Patricia Vidal Delgado, La Leyenda Negra

 

Cedric Cheung-Lau, The Mountains Are A Dream That Call To Me

 

Daniels & Hannah Fidell & Alexa Lim Haas & Lucas Leyva & Olivia Lloyd & Jillian Mayer & The Meza Brothers & Terence Nance &  Brett Potter & Dylan Redford & Xander Robin & Julian Yuri Rodriguez & Celia Rowlson-Hall & Phil Lord, Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia

 

Lance Oppenheim, Some Kind Of Heaven

 

Eugene Kotlyarenko, Spree

 

Carlos López Estrada, Summertime

 

Premieres (Fiction)

 

Nat Faxon, Downhill

Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell

 

Euros Lyn, Dream Horse

Cast: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis

 

Viggo Mortensen, Falling

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Hannah Gross, Laura Linney

 

Florian Zeller, The Father

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss

 

Rodrigo Garcia, Four Good Days

Cast: Mila Kunis, Glenn Close

 

Julie Taymor, The Glorias

Cast: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe

 

Phyllidia Lloyd, Herself

Cast: Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill, Clare Dunne

 

Jeff Baena, Horse Girl

Cast: Alison Brie, John Ortiz, Robin Tunney

 

Dominic Cooke, Ironbark

Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Benedict Cumberbatch

 

Miranda July, Kajillionaire

Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger

 

Andrew Cohn, The Last Shift

Cast: Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie, Ed O’Neill

 

Dee Rees, The Last Thing He Wanted

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe

 

Liz Garbus, Lost Girls

Cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Amy Ryan, Kevin Corrigan

 

Sean Durkin, The Nest

Cast: Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Anne Reid

 

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox

 

Greg Barker, Sergio

Cast: Tony Blair, Paul Bremer

 

Michael Almereyda, Tesla

Cast: Hannah Gross, Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson

 

Alan Ball, Uncle Frank

Cast: Sophia Lillis, Paul Bettany, Judy Greer

 

Benh Zeitlin, Wendy

Cast: Tommie Lynn Milazzo, Shay Walker, Stephanie Lynn Wilson

 

Sara Colangelo, Worth

Cast: Stanley Tucci, Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan

 

Premieres (Documentary)

Catherine Gund, Aggie

 

Ryan White, Assassins

 

Sam Feder, Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen

 

Bryan Fogel, The Dissident

 

James D. Stern & Fernando Villena, Giving Voice

 

Alison Ellwood, The Go-Go’s

 

Ron Cicero & Kimo Easterwood, Happy Happy Joy Joy – The Ren & Stimpy Story

 

Laurent Bouzereau, Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind

 

Jeff Orlowski, The Social Dilemma

 

Lana Wilson, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

 

Little predators in training…#Inferno #OkavangoPBS #OkavangoRiverofDreams Nature | PBS

Posted by Dereck and Beverly Joubert on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Dereck Joubert & Beverly Joubert & Ivo Filatsch, Okavango: River of Dreams (Director’s Cut)

 

Ron Howard, Rebuilding Paradise

 

Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering, Untitled Kirby Dick/Amy Ziering Film

 

Ai Weiwei, Vivos

 

Midnight

 

Romola Garai, Amulet

 

Justin Simien, Bad Hair

 

Remi Weekes, His House

 

Joko Anwar, Impetigore

 

David Bruckner, The Night House

 

Bill Benz, The Nowhere Inn

 

Natalie Erika James, Relic

 

Shana Feste, Run Sweetheart Run

 

Josh Ruben, Scare Me

 

Spotlight

 

Levan Akin, And Then We Danced

 

Kitty Green, The Assistant

 

Michael Angelo Covino, The Climb

 

Alexander Nanau, Collective

 

Pablo Larraín, Ema

 

Jayro Bustamanta, La Llorona

 

Haifaa Al Mansour, The Perfect Candidate

 

Kids

 

Frederike Migom, Binti

 

Brenda Chapman, Come Away

 

Tom McCarthey, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

 

From the Collection

 

Zana Briski & Ross Kauffman,  Born into Brothels

 

Lisa Cholodenko, High Art