Sundance 2020 Cheat Sheet
The 2020 Sundance Film Festival opens tomorrow! To preview the festival, we’ve put together a “cheat sheet” to the key feature films screening in Park City—a survey of titles (and some trailers) to provide a look at what’s on offer at this year’s edition.
Don’t miss our special Sundance episodes of the Film Comment Podcast starting with a preview episode available tomorrow morning, and check back over the next week and a half for informed discussions of festival highlights and ahead-of-the-curve coverage from Utah from our correspondents.
U.S. Dramatic Competition
Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version
Cast: Radha Blank, Peter Y. Kim, Oswin Benjamin
Esteban Arango, Blast Beat
Cast: Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Daniel Dae Kim
Angel Manuel Soto, Charm City Kings
Cast: Teyonah Parris, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, William Catlett
Adam Rehmeier, Dinner in America
Cast: Kyle Gallner, Emily Skeggs, Lea Thompson
Braden King, The Evening Hour
Cast: Philip Ettinger, Stacy Martin, Cosmo Jarvis, Lili Taylor
Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor
Cast: Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, Jayme Lawson
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Cast: Steven Yuen, Han Yeri, Yuh Jung Youn
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Cast: Nicole Beharie, Alexis Chikaeze, Lori Hayes
Eliza Hittmann, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Cast: Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin, Sharon Van Etten
Edson Oda, Nine Days
Cast: Zazie Beets, Bill Skarsgård, Tony Hale
Max Barbakow, Palm Springs
Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons
Alex Huston Fischer & Eleanor Wilson, Save Yourselves!
Cast: Amy Sedaris, Sunita Mani, John Reynolds
Josephine Decker, Shirley
Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Logan Lerman, Michael Stuhlbarg
Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love
Cast: Tessa Thompson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Eva Longoria
Tara Miele, Wander Darkly
Cast: Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Cast: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun
U.S. Documentary Competition
Ramona S. Diaz, A Thousand Cuts
Bao Nguyen, Be Water
Bill Ross & Turner Ross, Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
Jesse Moss & Amanda McBaine, Boys State
Shalini Bias, Coded Bias
Mark Manning, The Cost of Silence
Nicole Newnham & Jim LeBrecht, Crip Camp
Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson Is Dead
Arthur Jones, Feels Good Man
Elyse Steinberg & Josh Kriegman & Eli Despres, The Fight
Cristina Costantini & Kareem Tabsh, Mucho Mucho Amor
Matt Wolf, Spaceship Earth
Garrett Bradley, Time
Kim A. Snyder, Us Kids
David France, Welcome To Chechnya
Matt Yoka, Whirlybird
World Cinema Dramatic Competition
Amanda Kernell, Charter
Cast: Eva Melander, Sverrir Gudnason
Maïmouna Doucouré, Cuties
Cast: Maïmouna Gueye, Fathia Youssouf Abdillahi
Visar Morina, Exil
Cast: Misel Maticevic, Sandra Hüller
Verónica Chen, High Tide
Cast: Gloria Carrá, Jorge Sesán
Fernanda Valadez, Identifying Features
Cast: Mercedes Hernández, David Illescas
Zoé Wittock, Jumbo
Cast: Noémie Merlant, Emmenuelle Bercot, Bastien Bouillon
Zeina Durra, Luxor
Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Michael Landes, Karim Saleh
Brandon Cronenberg, Possessor
Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Andrea Riseborough, Tuppence Middleton
Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson, Summer White
Cast: Sophie Alexander-Katz, Fabián Corres
Aneil Karia, Surge
Cast: Ben Wishaw, Ryan McKen, Jasmine Jobson
Lemohang Jeremiah, This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection
Cast: Jerry Mofokeng, Tseko Monaheng
Massoud Bakhshi, Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness
Cast: Sadaf Asgari, Zakieh Behbahani, Arman Darvish
World Cinema Documentary Competition
ACASĂ, MY HOME – un film de Radu Ciorniciuc
Acasă :: the film spune povestea unei familii care a trăit timp de 20 de ani în sălbăticia din Delta Văcărești, până când locul a căpătat statutul de zonă protejată – Parcul Natural Văcărești – primul parc natural urban din România. Timp de patru ani, regizorul Radu Ciorniciuc a urmărit marea aventură prin care a trecut familia Enache: de la o viață în completă armonie cu natura, la traiul plin de provocări din marea junglă urbană a capitalei.➡ http://proiectulacasa.ro/filmul/Selectat în competiția oficială World Cinema Documentary la Sundance Film Festival #Sundance2020#AcasaMyHome tells the story of a family that lived for 20 years in the wilderness of Văcărești Delta, until the place gained the status of a protected area – Văcărești Natural Park – the first urban natural park in Romania. For four years, the director Radu Ciorniciuc followed the great adventure through which the Enache family went: from a life in complete harmony with nature, to the challenging life in the great urban jungle of Romania's capital. ➡ http://proiectulacasa.ro/ the movie/To be presented in the official World Cinema Documentary competition at the Sundance Film Festival # Sundance2020
Posted by Acasă :: the film on Monday, December 9, 2019
Radu Ciorniciuc, Acasa, My Home
Iryna Tsilyk, The Earth Is Blue As An Orange
Hubert Sauper, Epicentro
Diana Neille & Richard Poplak, Influence
Emma Sullivan, Into The Deep
Maite Alberdi, The Mole Agent
Anabel Rodríguez Ríos, Once Upon A Time In Venezuela
Benjamin Ree, The Painter And The Thief
Jerry Rothwell, The Reason I Jump
Susanne Regina Meures, Saudi Runaway
Sam Soko, Softie
Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw, The Truffle Hunters
NEXT
Danny Madden, Beast Beast
Lawrence Michael Levine, Black Bear
Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon
Heidi Ewing, I Carry You With Me
Cast: Armando Espitia, Christian Vazquez, Michelle Rodriguez
Robert Machoian, The Killing Of Two Lovers
Patricia Vidal Delgado, La Leyenda Negra
Cedric Cheung-Lau, The Mountains Are A Dream That Call To Me
Daniels & Hannah Fidell & Alexa Lim Haas & Lucas Leyva & Olivia Lloyd & Jillian Mayer & The Meza Brothers & Terence Nance & Brett Potter & Dylan Redford & Xander Robin & Julian Yuri Rodriguez & Celia Rowlson-Hall & Phil Lord, Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia
Lance Oppenheim, Some Kind Of Heaven
Eugene Kotlyarenko, Spree
Carlos López Estrada, Summertime
Premieres (Fiction)
Nat Faxon, Downhill
Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell
Euros Lyn, Dream Horse
Cast: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis
Viggo Mortensen, Falling
Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Hannah Gross, Laura Linney
Florian Zeller, The Father
Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss
Rodrigo Garcia, Four Good Days
Cast: Mila Kunis, Glenn Close
Julie Taymor, The Glorias
Cast: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe
Phyllidia Lloyd, Herself
Cast: Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill, Clare Dunne
Jeff Baena, Horse Girl
Cast: Alison Brie, John Ortiz, Robin Tunney
Dominic Cooke, Ironbark
Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Benedict Cumberbatch
Miranda July, Kajillionaire
Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger
Andrew Cohn, The Last Shift
Cast: Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie, Ed O’Neill
Dee Rees, The Last Thing He Wanted
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe
Liz Garbus, Lost Girls
Cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Amy Ryan, Kevin Corrigan
Sean Durkin, The Nest
Cast: Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Anne Reid
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox
Greg Barker, Sergio
Cast: Tony Blair, Paul Bremer
Michael Almereyda, Tesla
Cast: Hannah Gross, Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson
Alan Ball, Uncle Frank
Cast: Sophia Lillis, Paul Bettany, Judy Greer
Benh Zeitlin, Wendy
Cast: Tommie Lynn Milazzo, Shay Walker, Stephanie Lynn Wilson
Sara Colangelo, Worth
Cast: Stanley Tucci, Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan
Premieres (Documentary)
Catherine Gund, Aggie
Ryan White, Assassins
Sam Feder, Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen
Bryan Fogel, The Dissident
James D. Stern & Fernando Villena, Giving Voice
Alison Ellwood, The Go-Go’s
Ron Cicero & Kimo Easterwood, Happy Happy Joy Joy – The Ren & Stimpy Story
Laurent Bouzereau, Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind
Jeff Orlowski, The Social Dilemma
Lana Wilson, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana
Little predators in training…#Inferno #OkavangoPBS #OkavangoRiverofDreams Nature | PBS
Posted by Dereck and Beverly Joubert on Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Dereck Joubert & Beverly Joubert & Ivo Filatsch, Okavango: River of Dreams (Director’s Cut)
Ron Howard, Rebuilding Paradise
Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering, Untitled Kirby Dick/Amy Ziering Film
Ai Weiwei, Vivos
Midnight
Romola Garai, Amulet
Justin Simien, Bad Hair
Remi Weekes, His House
Joko Anwar, Impetigore
David Bruckner, The Night House
Bill Benz, The Nowhere Inn
Natalie Erika James, Relic
Shana Feste, Run Sweetheart Run
Josh Ruben, Scare Me
Spotlight
Levan Akin, And Then We Danced
Kitty Green, The Assistant
Michael Angelo Covino, The Climb
Alexander Nanau, Collective
Pablo Larraín, Ema
Jayro Bustamanta, La Llorona
Haifaa Al Mansour, The Perfect Candidate
Kids
Frederike Migom, Binti
Brenda Chapman, Come Away
Tom McCarthey, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
From the Collection
Zana Briski & Ross Kauffman, Born into Brothels
Lisa Cholodenko, High Art