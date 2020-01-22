It’s January, which means it’s time once again to see some movies in the snowy wilderness of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Once again, the Film Comment Podcast will be on the scene, recording regular episodes, with the latest on the festival, the movies, and the filmmakers. We’re kicking things off with a preview of the 2020 edition’s offerings, talking about the movies we’re most looking forward to, and providing some context to the festival and what’s changed over the years. FC Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold is joined for this episode by Amy Taubin, contributing editor, and Assistant Editor Devika Girish.