At this year’s Locarno Film Festival, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish moderated a conversation between the filmmakers Miguel Gomes and Alexandre Koberidze. The talk took place as part of the Future of Reality conference at the festival, organized by Locarno Factory and Università della Svizzera italiana, and the subject of the conversation was “the reality of the film set.” What is the daily experience behind making transcendent cinema? What are the tactical and interpersonal challenges of orchestrating resources and labor, all in pursuit of a singular artistic vision? Devika explored these questions with the two directors, who reflected on the making of their most recent films—last year’s Grand Tour for Gomes, and Dry Leaf, which premiered at this year’s festival, for Koberidze.

Please note that the audio quality isn’t up to our usual standards due to technical problems during the recording.