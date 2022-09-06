This week, Film Comment Co-Deputy Editor Clinton Krute takes a look at the wealth of cinematic delights on offer this fall across repertory calendars, both in person in New York City and online. To guide him through the thicket of newly rediscovered gems, lost classics, and thematic programs, Clint invited three experts—critic and filmmaker Gina Telaroli; Inney Prakash, programmer and founder of the Prismatic Ground festival; and Steve Macfarlane, programer at Spectacle Theater and department assistant at MoMA—to discuss some of the series from the next few months that they’re most excited about. These includes Anthology Film Archives’ ongoing Imageless Films series, the upcoming Hugo Fregonese and Beth and Scott B retrospectives at MoMA, the online series Spectral Grounds: Black Experimental Film, and much more. Check the links below for more information.

Links and Things

Imageless Films, Part 5 at Anthology Film Archives

Hugo Fregonese: Man on the Run at MoMA

The Films of Beth and Scott B at MoMA

Pietro Marcello’s The Mouth of the Wolf at Maysles Documentary Center

Midlengths at Metrograph

Three Films by Larry Gottheim at Maysles Documentary Center

An Evening with Larry Gottheim at Spectacle

Spectral Ground: Black Experimental Film at Monangambee.org

Karen Lamassone at Anthology Film Archives