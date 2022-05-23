With Cannes 2022 kicking off this week, Film Comment is on the ground, reporting on all the cinematic excitement at the film industry’s grandest annual event with the help of our on-the-Croisette crew of contributors.

On today’s podcast FC Publisher Eugene Hernandez sits down with Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, to take the temperature of Cannes, mid-way through. The two talk about her history with festival, how Cannes’ role in the film industry has evolved over the years, and how seeing 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days from Cristian Mungiu (director of this year’s standout drama R.M.N.) changed her career.

catch up on all our Cannes 2022 podcasts, interviews, and dispatches here.