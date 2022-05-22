With Cannes 2022 in full swing, Film Comment is on the ground, reporting on all the cinematic excitement at the film industry’s grandest annual event with the help of our on-the-Croisette crew of contributors.

On today’s podcast, FC Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish was joined by Inney Prakash (programmer and founder of the Prismatic Ground Festival) and Vadim Rizov (director of editorial operations at Filmmaker, to discuss some recent highlights from the fest, including Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer’s God’s Creatures, Mark Jenkin’s Enys Men, Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning, Arnaud Desplechin’s Brother and Sister, Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, and more.

