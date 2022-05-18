With Cannes 2022 kicking off this week, Film Comment is on the ground, reporting on all the cinematic excitement at the film industry’s grandest annual event with the help of our on-the-Croisette crew of contributors.

On today’s podcast, FC Publisher Eugene Hernandez sits down with Lizzie Francke, producer and editor at large at the BFI, to provide an inside-the-industry take on this year’s festival. They also touch on some lesser-known films that they’re excited about, including Charlotte Well’s Aftersun, before diving into Francke’s long history with the festival, recent upheavals in the festival ecosystem, and the recent and refreshing increase in the number of women directors in UK cinema.

