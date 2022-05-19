With Cannes 2022 kicking off this week, Film Comment is on the ground, reporting on all the cinematic excitement at the film industry’s grandest annual event with the help of our on-the-Croisette crew of contributors.

On today’s podcast, FC Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish found a quiet corner to chat with frequent FC contributors Jessica Kiang and Jordan Cronk about their hot takes from the first three days of the fest. They discuss Kirill Serebrennikov’s Tchaikovsky’s Wife, Pietro Marcello’s Scarlet, Michel Hazanavicius’s Coupez!, Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch’s The Eight Mountains, and more.

Subscribe to the Film Comment Letter today for early access to a steady stream of our Cannes 2022 coverage, including interviews, dispatches, and podcasts, and read and listen to all of our Cannes coverage here.