Happening (Audrey Diwan, 2021)

Adapted from Premio Hemingway–winning author Annie Ernaux’s 2000 memoir of the same name, this quietly entrancing film recounts, week-by-week, the writer’s journey to end an unplanned pregnancy in the 1960s, when abortion was still a criminal act in France. DP Laurent Tangy’s tight lensing makes us we feel like part of Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei, 90 percent blue eyes) and her best friends’ gang, as they fashion their tame brassieres into push-ups before a night out and nervously avoid eye contact when Anne shares her closely guarded secret. The drama is awash in the poetry of euphemism: the words pregnancy and abortion are seldom uttered in Happening’s 100 minutes. When Anne’s teacher inquires whether she has missed class due to being sick, she nods and responds, “The illness that strikes only women. It turns them into housewives.” Happening’s images of pregnancy termination might be considered graphic by some, but the body’s pain takes a lesser role here than Anne’s feelings about these experiences, and whether she can withstand them. The film, the second feature from Audrey Diwan, is quite remote from contemporary girlhood, where the most vexing questions about bodies can be answered with a few clicks. By the same token, this story possesses a universal theme: how much pain would you withstand to preserve your own freedom?—Tomasin Fonseca