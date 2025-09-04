This week, Film Comment is reporting from the picturesque shores of the Lido, where the Venice Film Festival takes place each year. This year’s edition features new films by many major auteurs, including Noah Baumbach, Luca Guadagnino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Laura Poitras, and more.

For our fifth episode from the city of canals, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish invited critics Savina Petkova and Jordan Mintzer to discuss Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine (3:00), Lucrecia Martel’s Nuestra Tierra (Landmarks) (18:26), and Olivier Assayas’s The Wizard of Kremlin (31:49).

Stay tuned for more Venice coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2025 edition.