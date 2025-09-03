This week Film Comment is reporting from the picturesque shores of the Lido, where the Venice Film Festival takes place each year. This year’s edition features new films by many major auteurs, including Noah Baumbach, Luca Guadagnino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Laura Poitras, and more.

For our fourth episode from the city of canals, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish invited critics Bilge Ebiri and Jonathan Romney to talk about some recent premieres, including Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Brother Sister, Kent Jones’s Late Fame, Mark Jenkin’s Rose of Nevada, and Gianfranco Rosi’s Below the Clouds.

Stay tuned for more Venice coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2025 edition.