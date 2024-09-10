This week, Film Comment is on the ground at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which began on September 5 and runs through September 15. This year, as ever, the festival’s lineup is full of buzzy titles, including premieres of new films from directors like Luca Guadagnino, Pedro Almodóvar, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Brady Corbet, Dea Kulumbegashvili, and more.

For our second Podcast from the Great White North, Film Comment editor Devika Girish welcomes programmer and critic Madeline Whittle and critic Mark Asch to discuss Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths (2:56), Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cloud (19:24), Neo Sora’s Happyend (28:09), and Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door (40:10).

Stay tuned throughout this week for more Podcasts, dispatches, and more from TIFF 2024.