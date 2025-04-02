Spring is finally in the air, and, for New York City cinephiles, that means it’s time for another edition of New Directors/New Films, the annual showcase for standout works by emerging filmmakers co-hosted by Film at Lincoln Center and the Museum of Modern Art. The festival is always a reliable sign of trends to come and talents to look out for—past editions have featured early films by Spike Lee, Christopher Nolan, and Kelly Reichardt, among others. This year’s iteration opens tonight and runs through April 13.

Over the past few years, Film Comment has established our own annual tradition of previewing the best movies in the ND/NF lineup with some of our favorite critics. This time around, FC Editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute invited Mark Asch and Natalia Keogan for a rundown of some of the gems in the 2025 edition, including Opening Night selection Familiar Touch (3:45); Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo) (18:55); Lost Chapters (28:41); Invention (37:06); Drowning Dry (45:45); Holy Electricity (53:52); and more.