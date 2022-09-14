Once again we’ve arrived at that special time of year known as festival season. Today we kick off our coverage of one of the fall’s major film events, the Toronto International Film Festival. Throughout this year’s festival, we’ll be on the ground, covering all the highlights (and lowlights) from the lineup with our rotating crew of critics and special guests.

For our second dispatch from the Tim Horton–studded mean streets of Toronto, Film Comment Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish welcomes programmer Cristina Nord and critics Chloe Lizotte and Beatrice Loayza to talk about some of their favorites from the fest, including Alice Diop’s Saint Omer, Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage, Lars von Tier’s The Kingdom Exodus, Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker, Moyra Davey’s Horse Opera, Stéphane Lafleur’s Viking and more.