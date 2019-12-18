Welcome to another episode in our Decade Project series, where we look back at the past 10 years and talk about our favorite filmmakers, major changes and trends, and the movies that made a difference. This week, we’re talking about acting and performance in the 2010s—actors that made their mark, and tendencies we’ve noticed. Joining Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold are Michael Koresky, Film Comment regular, and Shonni Enelow, a Fordham professor and Film Comment contributor who wrote about a certain restrained acting style that’s taken shape for our September-October 2016 issue. (Also, don’t miss Sheila O’Malley or Nick Davis on the particular magic of Kristen Stewart)