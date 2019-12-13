With the 2010s on the way out, we thought that this very recent history could use a road map. Each installment of the Decade Project will look at key developments, pivotal movies, groundbreaking film artists, and so on. This week, we’re looking at filmmakers but specifically everyone but the director. We’re as guilty as anyone of referring to movies in terms of their directors. So we wanted to look back and choose a few favorite cinematographers, and editors, and costume designers who were doing outstanding work in the 2010s. Joining Film Comment Editor-in-Chief for this conversation are two programmers, Eric Hynes, curator of the Museum of the Moving Image, and Ashley Clark, director, film programming, at BAM.