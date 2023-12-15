This article is part of Film Comment’s Best of 2023 coverage. Read all the lists here.

On December 14, 2023, as part our annual winter list extravaganza, Film Comment Editors Clinton Krute and Devika Girish led a panel of special guests—Bilge Ebiri (critic, Vulture), and Amy Taubin (critic and FC contributing editor)—for a live real-time countdown of the films topping our year-end critics’ poll. The evening featured a lively discussion (and some hearty debate) about the films as they were unveiled—and now it’s here in Podcast form, for your home-listening pleasure. Consider it a holiday gift from us to you, our loyal listeners.

Read the full list, plus Best Undistributed Films, individual ballots, and more, here.