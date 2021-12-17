Drumroll, please! Film Comment’s highly anticipated Best Films of 2021 list, voted on by nearly a 100 critics and colleagues the world over, is finally out. Editors Clinton Krute and Devika Girish unveiled the results live at a special Film Comment Talk, featuring hearty discussion and debate with all-star panelists Bilge Ebiri (film critic, Vulture and New York magazine), Edo Choi (assistant curator of film, Museum of the Moving Image), and Beatrice Loayza (associate web editor, the Criterion Collection).

Read the full Best of 2021 lists (including newly commissioned writing from a host of critics!) here, including best undistributed films and individual ballots from our invaluable voters.