It’s late January, and the intrepid Film Comment crew is on the ground reporting from an extra special edition of the Sundance Film Festival—the last to take place on the snowy slopes of Park City, Utah, the festival’s home since 1981, before moving to Boulder, Colorado in 2027. For the next week, we’ll be gathering the best critics on the scene to talk about each day’s premieres on the Podcast.

For our third Podcast from the fest, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish invited critics and FC Podcast veterans Tim Grierson, Robert Daniels, and Monica Castillo to discuss some of this year’s buzziest premieres to date, including Cathy Yan’s art world–satire The Gallerist (3:00), Gregg Araki’s erotic romp I Want Your Sex (20:15), and Olivia Wilde’s couples’ night dramedy The Invite (31:45, 42:40).

