It’s late January, and the intrepid Film Comment crew is on the ground reporting from an extra special edition of the Sundance Film Festival—the last to take place on the snowy slopes of Park City, Utah, the festival’s home since 1981, before moving to Boulder, Colorado in 2027. For the next week, we’ll be gathering the best critics on the scene to talk about each day’s premieres on the Podcast.

For our second Podcast from the fest, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish sat down with programmer Madeline Whittle (Film at Lincoln Center) and critic Will Tavlin (n+1) to discuss Adam and Zack Khalil’s Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild] (1:54), John Wilson’s The History of Concrete (14:05), and Gabriela Osio Vanden and Jack Weisman’s Nuisance Bear (28:11).

