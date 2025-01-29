It’s late January, which means that the intrepid Film Comment crew is once again on the snowy slopes of Park City, Utah, bringing you dispatches, interviews, and podcasts covering all the highlights of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. For the next week, we’ll be gathering the best critics on the scene to talk about each day’s premieres on the Podcast.

On today’s episode, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish is joined by Vadim Rizov (Filmmaker Magazine) and Ruun Nuur (co-founder of Evil Eye Cinema; features programmer at Cleveland International Film Festival) to discuss festival selections Predators (2:30), The Stringer (20:10), Khartoum (29:25), Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo) (34:58), and Peter Hujar’s Day (45:30).

Catch up on all of our Sundance 2025 coverage here.