It’s late January, which means that the intrepid Film Comment crew is once again on the snowy slopes of Park City, Utah, bringing you dispatches, interviews, and podcasts covering all the highlights of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. For the next week and a half, we’ll be gathering the best critics on the scene to talk about each day’s premieres on the Podcast.

Today, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish is joined by critics Robert Daniels (rogerebert.com) and Tim Grierson (Screen International, Los Angeles Times, and more) to discuss early festival selections Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore (2:35), Rabbit Trap (11:40), Twinless (25:40), and By Design (36:26).

