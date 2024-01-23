It’s January, which means that your intrepid Film Comment crew is once again on the scene in snowy Park City, bringing you dispatches, interviews, and podcasts covering all the highlights of the 2024 edition. For the next week, we’ll be gathering the best critics on the scene to talk about each day’s premieres on the Podcast.

On today’s episode, Film Comment Co-Editor Devika Girish is joined by critics Justin Chang (Los Angeles Times), Vadim Rizov (Filmmaker), and FC contributor Madeline Whittle to discuss mid-festival selections A Different Man, A Real Pain, Sujo, Good One, and Black Box Diaries.

Catch up on all of our Sundance 2024 coverage here.