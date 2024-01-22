It’s January, which means that your intrepid Film Comment crew is once again on the scene in snowy Park City, bringing you dispatches, interviews, and podcasts covering all the highlights of the 2024 edition. For the next week, we’ll be gathering the best critics on the scene to talk about each day’s premieres on the Podcast.

Today, Film Comment Co-Editor Devika Girish is joined by critics Abby Sun (Documentary), Vadim Rizov (Filmmaker), and FC contributor Madeline Whittle to discuss festival selections War Game, Realm of Satan, Love Lies Bleeding, Presence, Stress Positions, Girls Will Be Girls.

Catch up on all of our Sundance 2024 coverage here.