It’s January, which means that your intrepid Film Comment crew is once again on the scene in snowy Park City, bringing you dispatches, interviews, and podcasts covering all the highlights of the 2024 edition. For the next week, we’ll be gathering the best critics on the scene to talk about each day’s premieres on the Podcast.

Today, Film Comment Co-Editor Devika Girish is joined by critics Robert Daniels (rogerebert.com), Guy Lodge (Variety), and FC contributor Madeline Whittle to discuss their recent viewing, touching on two of the festival’s buzziest films—Nathan Silver’s star-studded Between the Temples and Jane Schoenbrun’s suburban horror film I Saw the TV Glow—along with It’s What’s Inside, Love Me, and Brief History of a Family.

Catch up on all of our Sundance 2024 coverage here.