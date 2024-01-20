It’s January, which means that your intrepid Film Comment crew is once again on the scene in snowy Park City, bringing you dispatches, interviews, and podcasts covering all the highlights of the 2024 edition. For the next week, we’ll be gathering the best critics on the scene to talk about each day’s premieres on the Podcast.

To kick things off, Film Comment Co-Editor Devika Girish invited critics Lovia Gyarkye (The Hollywood Reporter) and Guy Lodge (Variety) to chat about the films we caught during the first few days of the fest—including Freaky Tales, Handling the Undead, Skywalker: A Love Story, Girls State, God Save Texas: Hometown Prison, and Ghostlight.



