The Sundance Film Festival triumphantly returns to in-person screenings this year, which of course means that your intrepid Film Comment crew is once again on the scene in snowy Park City, bringing you dispatches and podcasts covering all the highlights of the 2023 edition.

To kick things off, Film Comment’s Devika Girish invited FC friends and critics Abby Sun (International Documentary Association) and Alissa Wilkinson (Vox) to chat about some of the opening night films—including The Longest Goodbye, Kim’s Video, and The Pod Generation—and the titles they’re most excited to see in the coming days.

