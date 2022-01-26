The Sundance Film Festival is once again in full swing, which of course means that your intrepid Film Comment crew are watching, writing, and podcasting round the clock to bring you coverage of the annual showcase for independent cinema. Though we had hoped to be reporting live from the snow-covered streets of Park City, this year’s edition is all online. But not to worry: for the next two weeks, we’ll be bringing you dispatches and podcasts covering the virtual festival right from our homes, with some help from our trusty correspondents.

For our second podcast envoi from the festival, Film Comment Publisher Eugene Hernandez sat down with Sundance Director of Programming Kim Yutani. The two discuss their long history with Sundance, its larger role in the film ecosystem, as well as the unique circumstances under which this year’s festival is taking place.

To stay up to date on all our Sundance 2022 coverage, keep your eyes on this space, and subscribe to the Film Comment Letter.