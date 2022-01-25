The Sundance Film Festival is once again in full swing, which of course means that your intrepid Film Comment crew are watching, writing, and podcasting round the clock to bring you coverage of the annual showcase for independent cinema. Though we had hoped to be reporting live from the snow-covered streets of Park City, this year’s edition is all online. But not to worry: for the next two weeks, we’ll be bringing you dispatches and podcasts covering the virtual festival right from our homes, with some help from our trusty correspondents.

To kick things off, we invited official FC friends and otherwise renowned critics Cassie Da Costa and Abby Sun to dig into some of the standouts from the opening weekend, including docs like Fire of Love, Riotsville, USA, and Mija, along with some of the buzzier fiction features like Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick and Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World.

To stay up to date on all our Sundance 2022 coverage, keep your eyes on this space, and subscribe to the Film Comment Letter.