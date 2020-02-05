As you may have noticed, Film Comment went to the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah. We recorded a series of podcasts and now at last we have our thrilling conclusion. For our final episode in Park City, FC Editor-in-Chief was joined by Manohla Dargis of The New York Times; Amy Taubin, contributing editor at FC; and Devika Girish, our assistant editor. We talked about several movies including Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, Benh Zeitlin’s long-awaited Wendy, and the documentary On the Record about accusations against hip hop mogul Russell Simmons. Plus, Miranda July’s Kajillionaire, Michael Almereyda’s Tesla, and more. For more on Sundance, be sure to listen to our previous podcasts and check our website for features.