Welcome back to our podcasts from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. We’re bringing our dedicated fans the content they crave: daily updates from Park City, covering all the great films and festive (film-related) goings-on. For today’s podcast, Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold sat down with Ela Bittencourt (critic and FC contributor), Eric Hynes (FC columnist and curator of film at the Museum of the Moving Image) and FC Assistant Editor Devika Girish, for a discussion of Steve James’s City So Real, Lance Oppenheim’s Some Kind of Heaven, the New Frontier program, ’s Tesla, and more.