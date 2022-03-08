A common term in nonfiction filmmaking and criticism, “point of view” connotes a number of different meanings: a perspective on the world, a camera position, an assertion of subjectivity. Last week, at the True/False Film Festival in Columbia, Missouri, FC co-editor Devika Girish led a special Film Comment Live Talk with filmmakers Reid Davenport (I Didn’t See You There) and Joe Hunting (We Met in Virtual Reality) to explore the material, aesthetic, and political implications of a cinematic point of view, and how documentaries make and unmake our ways of seeing.