The Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 2, bringing a strange and wonderful year in cinema—and an awards race filled with surprises and scandals—to an end. Will Emilia Perez win prizes despite the controversy surrounding its lead actress? Will Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan beat Adrien Brody as a brutalist architect in the Best Actor category? Will Oscar voters penalize films for using too much AI?

We don’t have all the answers to these pressing questions, but, as usual, we do have a lot of opinions and (probably inaccurate) predictions. To sound those out, Film Comment editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute joined Los Angeles Review of Books editors Eric Newman and Paul Thompson on their Radio Hour program to hotly debate the relative merits of Anora, Nickel Boys, Conclave, A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, and other films vying for a statuette or two on Sunday.