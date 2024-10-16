As the 62nd New York Film Festival drew to a close last weekend, it was once again time for Film Comment’s Festival Report, our annual live overview of the NYFF that was. This year, the end-of-fest ritual took place in collaboration with the New York Film Critics Circle, which will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2025. Film Comment editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute were joined by NYFCC members Bilge Ebiri and Lovia Gyarkye for a spirited wrap-up analysis of the highlights and lowlights from the NYFF62 lineup. In front of a lively audience, the panel discussed and debated RaMell Ross’s Nickel Boys, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths, David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds, Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, Trương Minh Quý’s Việt and Nam, and many more.

The Questions:

Favorite moment in an NYFF62 film? (4:25)

Favorite performance? (19:30)

Best film about a real person? (32:30)

A movie that you can’t shake, for good or bad? (50:17)