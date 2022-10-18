The 60th New York Film Festival closed up shop last weekend, which meant that it was time once again for Film Comment’s annual Festival Report, our live summation and overview of the festival that was. FC co-deputy editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute convened an all-star team of critics—Phoebe Chen, Molly Haskell, and Kelli Weston—for a spirited wrap-up discussion about the highlights and lowlights from the NYFF60 lineup. In front of a lively audience, the panel discussed Todd Field’s controversial TÁR, Alice Diop’s consensus favorite Saint Omer, Paul Schrader’s less well-regarded Master Gardener, Joanna Hogg’s masterful mirror-game The Eternal Daughter, and many other selections from the recently wrapped festival.