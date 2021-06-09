Last year’s hybrid New York Film Festival was an oasis amid the movie desert of the pandemic, but we sorely missed seeing the selections in the dark of Film at Lincoln Center’s theaters. So we were overjoyed when a “redux” version of the festival was announced for this summer, with much of the 2020 lineup playing on the big screen. To dig into the highlights of this encore edition and the films that must be seen big (or seen again), we sat down with FLC programmer Dan Sullivan and curator and critic Steve Macfarlane. We discussed some underseen gems from the Revivals section, including William Klein’s Muhammad Ali, The Greatest and Marie-Claude Treilhou’s Simone Barbes or Virtue, and went long on Paul Felten and Joe DeNardo’s Slow Machine and some standout episodes from Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology.

