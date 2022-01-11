With the holidays behind us and a new and exciting year of cinema on the horizon, Film Comment editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute caught up on some the major recent releases. They were joined on this journey through the last few weeks of Hollywood movies by frequent guest A.S. Hamrah, critic for The Baffler, and Simran Hans, critic for The Observer and a first-time visitor to the Film Comment Podcast. The four discussed would-be blockbusters The Matrix Resurrections, Don’t Look Up, and Being the Ricardos, as well as more unusual big-ticket fare including Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth.

(P.S.: Don’t miss Scott’s under-the-radar picks from last year, with more than a few unexpected choices.)