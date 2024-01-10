Every January, Film Comment editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute like to take stock of holiday multiplex offerings with an episode they call “New Year, New Releases.” For the 2024 edition, they invited FC podcast veteran Alissa Wilkinson, staff critic at The New York Times, and first-time guest Robert Daniels, an editor at RogerEbert.com. They began this year’s haul with a pair of sports movies about bad dads and the perils of masculinity—The Iron Claw, directed by Sean Durkin, about the Von Erich family of pro-wrestlers; and Ferrari, by Michael Mann, about Enzo Ferrari and his F1 racing ambitions—and then moved on to the new book-to-screen-to-stage-to-screen adaptation The Color Purple and The Book of Clarence, a befuddling Jesus comedy starring Lakeith Stanfield.