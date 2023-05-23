Cannes 2023 is here—and as news of standing ovations and walkouts, throwaway raves and pans, spit takes and hot takes flood the feed, we’ll be reporting on all the cinematic goings-on, with our on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors ready to cut through the noise with a series of thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and podcasts.

Our latest episode covers Cannes 2023 as it crosses its midpoint, with critics Lovia Gyarkye, Abby Sun, and Kelli Weston joining FC Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish to discuss some of the festival’s buzziest films, including Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Todd Haynes’s May December, Joanna Arnow’s The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed, Molly Manning Walker’s How to Have Sex, and more.

