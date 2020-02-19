Last fall saw the release of Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which joins a long tradition of marital dramas while adding its own fresh sense of candor. After featuring the film in our September-October 2019 issue, we launched our hit podcast series Marriage Stories. Actually, we’ve only done one so far, but we are excited to present another installment. The premise is simple: we invite couples on the podcast to talk about movies relating to marriage. So for the latest installment, Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold sat down with R. Emmet Sweeney, a regular contributor to Film Comment, and Andrea Janes, a writer, entrepreneur, and past contributor to the magazine, to discuss the connections between Marriage Story, The Shining, Rosemary’s Baby, and Make Way for Tomorrow.