Film Comment just happens to be next-door neighbors with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, whose film and video collection is filled with treasures. On August 31, Film Comment Editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute invited our neighbors over for a special, Labor Day–themed screening of 16mm shorts from the NYPL’s collection.

The program was curated by Elena Rossi-Snook, the film specialist at the library, who chose four fascinating shorts that captured microhistories of labor organizing across different industries in the ’60s and ’70s. The films offered a window into the history of the American labor movement and also spoke to the worker struggles currently roiling the film industry.

To dig into the films and these themes, Devika and Clint sat down after the screening with Elena and filmmaker Brett Story, who reflected on her own experience making a forthcoming film about unionizing efforts at an Amazon facility in Staten Island. For more on the films screened, check out the event page, here.